USS Milwaukee returns Monday to Naval Station Mayport

Milwaukee has been on US 4th Fleet deployment helping stop suspected drug traffickers

Tiffany Salameh, News4JAX Consumer Investigative Reporter , Jacksonville

USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) returns to Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released) (Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch, Public Domain)

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Loved ones of sailors on the USS Milwaukee will enjoy a long-awaited happy homecoming Monday when the ship returns to Naval Station Mayport after an eight-month deployment.

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship has been on deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

During its deployment, the U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment crew, led by Cmdr. Jason Knox, removed eight suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade, according to a release from the U.S. Navy.

Knox, commanding officer of Milwaukee, and his crew also apprehended or disrupted an estimated 1,664 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $116.5 million.

