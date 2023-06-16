USS Milwaukee returns Monday to Naval Station Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Loved ones of sailors on the USS Milwaukee will enjoy a long-awaited happy homecoming Monday when the ship returns to Naval Station Mayport after an eight-month deployment.

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship has been on deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.

During its deployment, the U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment crew, led by Cmdr. Jason Knox, removed eight suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade, according to a release from the U.S. Navy.

Knox, commanding officer of Milwaukee, and his crew also apprehended or disrupted an estimated 1,664 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $116.5 million.