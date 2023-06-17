Coast Guard offloads more than $186 million in illegal drugs

MIAMI, Fla. – The Coast Guard offloaded more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $186 million in Miami Friday.

The drugs were part of nine different operations in international waters in the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. The U.S.S. Little Rock which is stationed at NAS Mayport took part in some of the operations.

“The contraband offloaded today represents the professional expertise and dedication of U.S. defense and law enforcement agencies working together to combat the flow of illicit drugs through the Caribbean Region into the United States,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, duty enforcement officer at Coast Guard District Seven. “This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception, and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews.”

Along with the illicit narcotics, 12 suspected smugglers were apprehended and face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice.