JaxParks launches “Teen Nights” for fun, safe space during summer

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Teen nights (JaxParks)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JaxParks announced the start of “Teen Nights” parties for ages 13 to 17 years old to have a safe space to have fun while learning about financial literacy.

The parties will be held on Friday and Saturday and last from June 16 to Aug. 6.

The party starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. No entry after 9 p.m.

This is a free event.

The four-hour social will include game trucks, snacks, basketball, dancing, a talent showcase and much more.

Partygoers are required to register on-site and show a picture ID.

The locations are as follows:

  • Emmett Reed - 1093 W. 6th Street, 32209
  • Mary L. Gibbs - 6974 Wilson Boulevard, 32210
  • Cuba Hunter - 3620 Bedford Road, 32207
  • Johnnie Walker (Fridays only) - 2500 W. 20th Street, 32209
  • C.T. Brown (Saturdays only) - 4575 Moncrief Road, 32208

