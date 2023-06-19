Are you or is someone you love impacted by the cancer drug shortage of cisplatin or carboplatin?

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, chemotherapy drugs are administered to a patient at a hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. A growing shortage of common cancer treatments is forcing doctors to switch medications and delaying care, prominent U.S. cancer centers say. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network said Wednesday, June 7, 2023, that nearly all the centers it surveyed in late May 2023 were dealing with shortages of the chemotherapies carboplatin and cisplatin. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Cancer patients and oncologists are dealing with an alarming shortage of critical chemotherapy drugs. Specifically, oncologists have short supplies of platinum-based generic drugs called cisplatin and carboplatin used to treat lung, breast, bladder, ovarian, endometrial, head and neck cancers.

Shortages have been happening for months, and oncologists say when one shortage supply gets better, another one gets worse. Some are being forced to ration the medicines to patients who need them the most.

