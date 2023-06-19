Man found shot to death in car in Durkeeville, police say

Crime scene units investigate at the scene of a homicide in Durkeeville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Neighbors who heard gunfire early Monday morning found a man wounded in the driver’s seat of a car on West 6th Street and called police, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said.

Paramedics arrived but the man died at the scene.

Rudlaff said witnesses heard between two to four gunshots around 4 a.m. before finding the man, believed to be between 25-35 years old, in the car.

He said the car, a black four-door sedan, had out-of-state plates but was likely a rental vehicle and was damaged by the gunfire.

He said the community should be alert with at least one armed suspect still on the loose.

“Obviously, there are concerns. We do not know who the shooter is, so there is at least a shooter -- there could be more. We’re not sure,” Rudlaff said. “There is a little bit of danger out there when you have somebody that’s just got murdered and you don’t have a suspect.”

Rudlaff said based on witness accounts, investigators believe the shooting took place within the block where the vehicle was found.

Detectives were searching for any other witnesses or any surveillance video that might help identify the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.