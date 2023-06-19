Neighbors complain about hundreds of tires dumped in empty lot in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Arlington resident is searching for answers as to who dumped hundreds of tires in an empty lot next to his home, which he believes could become hazardous.

Javier Lopez said he has seen people dump one or two tires on the empty lot but has never seen hundred of tires dumped at once, and he’s afraid the pile may cause a dangerous fire.

“To me, this is very low. It’s vile, almost. And it’s to do this in a neighborhood where it’s pretty quiet. I don’t have any problems or anything like that just to dump your trash. Like, what could possibly be completely uncouth? Like what would you do that?”

Lopez is also afraid someone can get hurt.

“They can catch on fire something somebody could get hurt something. I mean, these can easily catch on fire, and it could just cause destruction. Right up into my house and along this neighborhood,” Lopez said.

Lopez said he isn’t familiar with any tire or auto shops that could have done this.

“No. I mean, I do live close to an industrial park type of area. So possibly, maybe, but this amount? No, no, I don’t think they would, unless they’ve been storing them for a very long time,” Lopez said.

Overall, Lopez hopes the tires can be moved as soon as possible.