Wheel flies off pick-up truck, jumps barrier, causes crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning on Interstate 95.

Troopers said a pick-up truck was driving south on I-95 near Emerson Streets just before noon when the left wheel came off and rolled over the concrete barrier into the northbound lanes.

The report said a 29-year-old driver was traveling north when the wheel entered her path. She was unable to avoid it and crashed into the wheel, causing the car to become disabled.

The pick-up driver ran away from the scene.

The 29-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, and a 5-year-old passenger was uninjured.