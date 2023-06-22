82º

U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near the Titanic, rescuers search for missing submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard says a debris field has been found near the Titanic as rescuers search for a missing submersible en route to the ship's wreckage. The Coast Guard put the statement on Twitter on Thursday. The search for the Titan has passed the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air could have run out. The Titan submersible was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. But experts have emphasized that was an approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air.

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

2023 ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ Finalist: Zoe Bell Pruitt

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Tags: Oh Say Can You Sing, News4JAX, WJXT, Channel 4, singing, music, competition, Contests, Zoe Bell Pruitt
Zoe Bell Pruitt finished third in Season 5 of 'Oh Say Can You Sing'. (WJXT)
'Oh Say Can You Sing' celebrates 10 years of competition by giving four former finalists another shot at the title. Meet Zoe Bell from Season 5.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email