18-year-old shot several times in chest on Westside

This is the gas station the women went to when they called the police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the chest several times on Thursday night by an unknown person, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

This shooting happened on Jaguar Court on the Westside.

Her injuries are non-life threatening, JSO said.

The two women were sitting in a car, and someone came up to them and started shooting, JSO said.

They went to a nearby gas station and called for help.

The other person, who was in the car with the woman who was shot, is being interviewed by police.

These women do not live in the area, according to JSO.

It’s also not clear if they even saw the person before the woman was shot.