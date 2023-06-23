A former Jacksonville high school basketball star wasn’t drafted, but he just signed with the Los Angeles Lakers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - FEBRUARY 18: Alex Fudge #3 of the Florida Gators blocks the shot from Ricky Council IV #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on February 18, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gators 84-65. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville native Alex Fudge didn’t hear his name called Thursday night during two rounds of the NBA Draft, but he will still get the chance to make an NBA roster, and possibly play alongside LeBron James.

Fudge, a star at Riverside High School (formerly Lee High), played with the Florida Gators last season. He was reportedly signed by the Los Angeles Lakers to an Exhibit-10 deal. An Exhibit-10 contract is a one-year minimum deal that allows the team to bring a player into training camp and usually includes a bonus for the player to remain with the franchise’s G League affiliate if they are cut.

The 6-foot-9 forward with a 7-foot wingspan averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 32 games with the Gators last season as a sophomore and was known for his defense. Fudge started 11 games for Florida during the middle of the season before missing time following a concussion.

At Lee, he averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.7 blocked shots and earned 5A First-Team All-State honors along with winning two district championships.

Fudge went to LSU after high school but transferred to UF after a coaching change.

Fudge will join fellow Gator Colin Castleton who was also reportedly signed by the Lakers.