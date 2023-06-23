Deegan economic development team looks to speed up permitting process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In eight days, Jacksonville will have a new mayor.

Democrat Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan will be sworn in on July 1 but already her new administration is looking at changes in how the city will operate.

On Friday, the focus was on economic development, specifically the business development side of Jacksonville.

Her economic development transition team met Friday to talk about permitting. It’s been a complaint by many businesses that have talked about how long it takes to get the green light for projects, small and large. And it was a campaign issue for Deegan.

Many locals call Jacksonville the “City of Renderings,” plans that never seem to materialize. One complaint from developers has been how difficult it is to get permits to fulfill some of those dreams.

“It takes too long to get permits for developers and builders. Time is money. If we can reduce the permitting time, we can cut cost of construction, and that can be passed on to the homeowner or the tenant that occupies a commercial property,” said Ramon Day, an economic development advocate.

That’s one reason why Deegan formed the transition committee. Its job is to look at ways to bring about more development to Jacksonville and to make it easier to happen. New Economic Development Director Ed Randolph told the committee it has lots of work and a short time to do it. The group will look at various areas and permitting will be one important aspect.

“Just kind of look at other ideas to help grease the skids and make that process a lot easier, whether it’s small businesses, large businesses, building homes, whatever. There’s definitely a lag time that we don’t want to improve upon, as it relates to permitting at the city level,” Randolph said.

One of those at the meeting Friday was the current head of the Downtown Investment Authority, Lori Boyer. She just signed a new contract for another year.

News4JAX asked her about the current projects underway downtown like the New Riverfront Plaza Park that is proposed and if that plan remain with the new administration.

“Everything I’ve heard is that they’re very supportive of all those projects,” Boyer said. “And I think if anything, maybe we’ll see, you know, more impetus to get them moving and get them done with this focus on infrastructure.”

The group plans to meet five times and present a final report in September to the mayor along with other transition groups we have been reporting on this week.