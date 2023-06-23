TIAA Bank Field will soon be called EverBank — again

The sun sets over TIAA Bank Field before the game against the Tennessee Titans on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – TIAA announced in November it was selling. Since then, no one was really sure what this would mean for the name of TIAA Bank Field. Well, now we know.

The field is going back to the name EverBank and will conduct business under the name EverBank Stadium starting September 10, 2023.

Here’s the backstory: TIAA took over the naming rights of the Jaguars football stadium when it acquired EverBank Financial Corp. in 2018. That’s when it merged EverBank with TIAA’s smaller bank subsidiary.

Before then, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home became EverBank Field in 2010 when the bank acquired the naming rights. From 1997 until 2006, the stadium was named Alltel after the now-defunct communications company purchased the naming rights. The stadium opened in 1995 as Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on the site of the old Gator Bowl Stadium.

In a letter dated June 21, 2023, to the Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville, TIAA Bank gave notice of “Naming Sponsor Name Change.” The letter essentially asks for the team’s and the city’s consent to the name change of the stadium.

So, in a few months, when the Jaguars take the field, stop calling it TIAA Bank Field, and start calling it EverBank Stadium.