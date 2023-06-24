Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend at a Ponte Vedra restaurant

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her mother at a Ponte Vedra Restaurant a few weeks ago just had his first court appearance Saturday morning.

Spencer Pearson was denied bond for his attempted murder charges. $100,000 bond for aggravated assault charges. Pearson is to have no contact

He is also to have no contact with the victim’s family and cannot be within 1,500 feet of the e-girlfriend or her mother. He is also not allowed back on the property of Mr. Chubby’s Wings, where the attack allegedly happened.

The only thing he said in court was “yes” when asked if he understood everything that was said.

The next court date was not set.

Pearson is charged with attacking his ex-girlfriend, her mother, and a man who stepped in to try and stop the attack. Pearson also stabbed himself at Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra Beach.

According to the arrest warrant it happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on Saturday afternoon, June 3. The report says Pearson stabbed his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, her mother and the other man. He then, cut his own throat.