One dead, another injured in Keystone Heights shooting

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested John Thornton, 20, in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

The Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a 911 call about a shooting on State Road 100 in Keystone Heights Saturday morning.

A 23-year-old man was dead, a 21-year-old woman was transported to a hospital. She was able to identify Thornton as the shooter. Police say Thornton used a shotgun in the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says both victims occasionally allowed a friend to stay at their home. The female friend was an ex-girlfriend of Thornton due to domestic violence and Thornton arrived at the home uninvited.

In a statement about the incident, Sheriff Michelle Cook said “I would like to extend my condolences to the families of the victims and I hope the victim who is still hospitalized makes a fast and full recovery. The victims were trying to help a friend and sadly became the target of the suspect. Domestic violence is a real issue and I encourage individuals who are victims of domestic violence or know someone who is to immediately contact the sheriff’s office at 904-264-6512. Reports of domestic violence can also be submitted anonymously through the SaferWatch App.”

The Sheriff’s Office alerted surrounding areas about the shooting. The Bradford County Sheriff’s office stopped Thornton’s car as he entered Bradford County from Union County.