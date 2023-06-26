Calling all volunteers: Jacksonville looking for helping hands to clean up beaches after Independence Day

(Wayne Parry, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville and the Keep Jacksonville Beautiful organization have partnered with Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol to help clean up the beaches after Independence Day celebrations.

The two-hour beach clean-up will start at 7 a.m. and end around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Volunteers will collect litter and debris along the shore.

Litter collection bags and gloves will be provided. Volunteers will be cleaning at the following locations:

Atlantic Beach at the ocean

Beach Boulevard at the ocean

Seagate Avenue at the ocean

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult.

There’s no registration required to participate. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and sun protection and to bring their own drinking water.

Last year, over 200 volunteers took the time to help and collected

448 hours of their time to collect 229 bags, or 4,580 pounds of debris.

The clean-up will be canceled if there is inclement weather.

For more information, call Keep Jacksonville Beautiful at 904-255-8276.