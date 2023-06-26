Floridians estimated to travel in record numbers this Fourth of July weekend, AAA says

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off at Chicago's Midway International Airport on the first day of the July 4th holiday weekend Friday, July 1, 2022, in Chicago. The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Floridians will travel in record numbers this year for the Fourth of July holiday.

AAA predicts more than 2.8 million Floridians will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more, between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. That’s 87,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high, set last year.

Nationally, travel figures are also expected to set new records. An estimated 50.7 million Americans are predicted to travel for the holiday weekend, which is nearly 2.1 million more travelers than last year’s holiday. It’s also almost 1.8 million more than the previous high, set back in 2019.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”