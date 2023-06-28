$4-million renovation proposed for Jacksonville Beach plaza next to Seawalk Pavilion

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A $4-million renovation of Latham Plaza is under consideration in Jacksonville Beach.

City leaders met Tuesday night to discuss the plan that would provide a huge makeover for the plaza located between Jacksonville Beach City Hall and Seawalk Pavilion.

The project has been in the planning stages since 2015 and in 2021 the city made Latham Plaza a priority. The overall goal is to activate the grassy and mostly empty space during the week.

In 2020, a survey said residents wanted more shade, seating, a play area for children, more live music and movies and more daytime and weekday events. Latham Plaza currently hosts seven festivals, 33 special events, and 28 beach-only events.

Some of the 30 people who spoke Tuesday night had concerns over pedestrian safety, drainage, location of vendors and noise. Some residents said the city needs to do more with what it has, rather than spend money on making improvements. Some said the city would be sacrificing events that bring people to the beach in order to give people something to do Monday-Thursday.

No action was taken Tuesday but the city plans to move forward with exploring the project.