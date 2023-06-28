Duval County Jail inmate dies after being found in medical distress in cell, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE,Fla. – A 29-year-old died on Monday after being found unresponsive in his jail cell, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said Josh’uan Stripling possibly had an undetermined medical episode, and it does not appear he had any contact with other inmates or officers that may have contributed to his medical emergency.

Detectives with JSO’s Cold Case Unit originally responded to the report of an inmate who had been found in medical distress early Monday morning.

Detectives from JSO learned that the inmate, later identified as Stripling, was in an isolation cell, and he had last been seen moving around at 10 p.m. After midnight, officers found Stripling in a kneeling position next to his bunk. He was unresponsive.

Medical staff and officers began rescue efforts, JSO said. CPR was initiated and jail medical personnel responded and continued efforts by administering Narcan.

Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to take Stripling to a local medical facility for further treatment, according to JSO.

Stripling died at the hospital.

Stripling was originally taken into custody on June 18 following his arrest on charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to JSO. He was rearrested later the same day on additional charges when he was found to have introduced cocaine, crack and pills into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Stripling’s cause of death and detectives continue their investigation.