Groundbreaking ceremony held for Mayo Clinic Hilton Hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Representatives from Mayo Clinic, Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Whitman Petersen and Hilton on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony at the construction site on the Mayo Clinic campus.

The hotel will offer patients and visitors a place to stay in the eight-story Hilton Hotel with 252 guest rooms.

“The hotel will offer guests personalized service, elevated accommodations and amenities such as a fitness center, on-site restaurant, and indoor and outdoor meeting spaces conveniently located within a few hundred yards of Mayo Clinic facilities,” a release stated.

Construction will occur near the newly built J. Turner Butler Boulevard entrance to Transformation Way. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 with completion expected in 2025.

The 179,000-square-foot hotel becomes the fourth active construction site at Mayo Clinic.