AAA activates towing service to keep impaired drivers off the road this weekend

AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for the Independence Day weekend.

AAA is preparing to rescue more than 393,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble this Fourth of July weekend. The auto group also unfortunately expects there to be impaired drivers on the road.

To keep everyone safe this weekend, AAA is activating its Tow to Go program in Florida, which offers a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

This is the 25th year AAA has provided the Tow to Go program. When called, the auto group dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road, since the start of the program.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Free confidential rides are available to AAA members and non-members.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

To reach Tow to Go, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.