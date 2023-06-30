Burglary in broad daylight: San Marco man says thief broke into garage, escaped with valuables in box truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A San Marco man chased behind a thief he discovered stealing items out of his garage in broad daylight.

The homeowner, who wished not to be identified for safety purposes, said the burglary happened on Wednesday afternoon and was caught on camera.

The man said the thief managed to load two expensive bikes and some construction equipment onto the truck before the homeowner noticed what was going on and chased after him.

The homeowner later learned the thief was able to pry open the garage door.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office crime map, which was adjusted to show reported crimes within a half-mile radius of the victim’s home, there have been six burglaries and nine thefts within the past four weeks.

It’s unclear if the person who got away in the box truck is the same person involved in these other thefts and burglaries.

If you have information about this burglary, you are urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.