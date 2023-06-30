Florida to become 26th state to implement permitless carry law on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 new laws will go into effect in Florida on Saturday, and one of the new laws will allow guns to be carried almost anywhere in the state, without a permit.

Police agencies across Florida are urging people to know the rules about what you can and can’t do with firearms, which is information you would typically learn in a concealed carry class, but starting tomorrow, that won’t be required.

The change is part of a larger bill (HB 543) championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

MORE: Gun rights advocate says people shouldn’t worry that Florida’s new permitless carry law eliminates safety training

There are places, however, where you still cannot carry a gun:

You absolutely cannot bring your gun onto a flight, unless, of course, it’s in your checked luggage

Schools, colleges or universities

Bars, courthouses, and government meetings

Any private business where the property owner has prohibited them

As a reminder, guns must still be concealed from view, which means they should be in a hidden holster, bag, or purse. Open carry is still illegal in the state of Florida. Unless you’re a law enforcement officer, you can only openly carry a firearm if you’re engaged in or traveling to or from fishing, hunting, camping, or target shooting.

RELATED: Police prepare for permitless carry, which takes effect July 1 in Florida

Under the new law, convicted felons and those with injunctions against them still can’t own or carry firearms. Those without a permit will also have a three-day waiting period when buying a handgun.

Also, if you choose to carry without a permit, as part of the law, you must have a valid ID on you and show it to police if they ask. Although you’re not required, if pulled over, to tell police that you have a firearm on you. They do, however, recommend that you alert an officer if you have a weapon.

Florida becomes the 26th state to implement a permitless carry law, which is sometimes referred to as “constitutional carry.”