Friday expected to be busiest travel day this holiday weekend: What you need to know

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. AAA predicts over 4 million people will catch a flight this weekend, which is an 11% increase from last year.

Dozens of flights were canceled at JAX earlier this week, but things have been looking better. Only three flights were delayed as of Friday morning, and Flight Aware showed three flights here were canceled.

While things are definitely looking a lot better now for flights and delays, that was not the case this week. In fact, it was a big problem nationwide.

Since Saturday, airlines have canceled 8,000 flights, according to FlightAware. Another 42,750 flights were delayed this week across the country.

Even if your flight is on time, you still don’t want to run into any hiccups. Experts recommend getting to the airport with plenty of time to spare.

More than 2.8 million people are expected to go through TSA screening, which could be a new record for Fourth of July holiday travel.

The agency says it’s prepared for the high travel volume and wants to make sure you don’t have any prohibited items in your carry-on.

TSA also recommends you download the MyTSA app, so you can stay on top of wait times and delays at airports nationwide.

TSA also says it’s best to get to the airport early, this way, you can be ahead of any potential issues. And always check your flight’s status through your airline.