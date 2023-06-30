JSO arrests man suspected in November deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has charged a 27-year-old Jacksonville man in a November murder on Myrtle Avenue.

Devonte Ledbetter was already in custody at the Duval County Jail for unrelated burglary charges when he was re-arrested on the murder charge Thursday, JSO said.

On Nov. 6, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded just before 2 a.m. to a reported shooting on Myrtle Avenue, about five blocks north of Kings Road. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man dead behind a home in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

Ledbetter was quickly identified as a person of interest and was initially arrested on unrelated burglary charges, police said.

According to JSO, over the following months, detectives built a case against Ledbetter that led to his arrest on the murder charge.

“This significant development marks a crucial step forward in the pursuit of justice for the victim and their grieving loved ones,” JSO said.