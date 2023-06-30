78º

LIVE

Local News

Man from St. Augustine dies in 3-vehicle crash in Flagler County

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Traffic
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old man from St. Augustine is dead, and a woman is seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on A1A and Bay Drive on Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A pick-up truck and an SUV were driving south on A1A, one in front of the other, when the SUV came to a stop in order to make a left turn onto Bay Drive. The pick-up truck behind that SUV didn’t stop, causing a crash, FHP said.

Because of the impact, the pick-up truck rotated towards the center line, and hit a motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to FHP.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

email

facebook

twitter