Man from St. Augustine dies in 3-vehicle crash in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old man from St. Augustine is dead, and a woman is seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on A1A and Bay Drive on Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A pick-up truck and an SUV were driving south on A1A, one in front of the other, when the SUV came to a stop in order to make a left turn onto Bay Drive. The pick-up truck behind that SUV didn’t stop, causing a crash, FHP said.

Because of the impact, the pick-up truck rotated towards the center line, and hit a motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to FHP.