Are you excited about or dreading fireworks going off in your neighborhood?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s July 4th, and self-proclaimed pyrotechnicians in your neighborhood are getting ready to blow stuff up. Depending on where you live, they may have started already.

And it’s legal. Noisy or projectile fireworks are illegal in Florida, with the exception of three days of the year: Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The law 791.08 reads:

Use during designated holidays; exemption.—

(1) As used in this section, the term “designated holiday” means:

(a) New Year’s Day, January 1;

(b) Independence Day, July 4; or

(c) New Year’s Eve, December 31.

But not everyone loves to hear the booms and see the flashes of light on their streets. They scare many pets, combat veterans and some people who just want a quiet night at home.

