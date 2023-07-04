Support local and celebrate July 4th in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville is ready to celebrate the nation’s independence with the annual Forth of July Fireworks Celebration. But before the big show, local vendors are spending their July 4th setting up at the Riverside Arts Market.

The Riverside Arts Market (RAM) normally runs every Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., but RAM is taking advantage of the space and the crowds celebrating July 4th downtown.

A total of 15 vendors will be set up, including food trucks, music, face painting and more. The rain didn’t stop people from coming out early and vendors hope it doesn’t stop people later tonight.

“Here at the Riverside Arts Market, we are all about staying loyal to local. So, we wanted to give people an opportunity to come out, experience the fireworks and also support some of the small businesses in our area,” Chloe Khun, Riverside Arts Market Manager, said.

The market starts at 6 p.m. and will stay open until the fireworks go off at 10 p.m.

If you can’t make it downtown, there are several other locations where the city of Jacksonville is hosting fireworks shows.

Downtown Jacksonville

Highlands - Ray Greene Park (park will be closed for the launch)

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park