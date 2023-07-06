Woman charged with child neglect after police say she left children in a car for hours while she gambled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While a Jacksonville woman hit the poker table last week, police said she left three children in the parking lot in a hot car.

The police report suggests the children weren’t seriously hurt. Rhondiesha Miller, 36, was arrested at the bestbet in Regency last Tuesday and charged with child neglect in connection with the incident.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Miller left three children in a car in the parking lot at bestbet while she gambled for nearly three hours. The report said one of the children reported Miller did not leave them with any food or water in the car. The report also said the car’s engine was off and the windows were down when an officer first approached the children.

According to JSO, Miller explained she had recently traveled to another state to pick up the children and had them in Jacksonville for three weeks.

The report said Miller spent $200 on poker chips that night but by the time police showed up, she was down to $90.

Police also said she admitted she was only trying to win some money so she could afford to buy clothing, shoes and food for the children.

The police report shows the Department of Children and Families also responded and made a report.