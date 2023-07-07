8-year-old killed in crash on I-95

Video courtesy of DOT cam of fatal crash on I-95 on Thursday night.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An 8-year-old is dead, and two others are seriously injured after a crash on I-95 on Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV was traveling North on Interstate 95, as a semi-truck was stopped because of traffic congestion. Another vehicle was also stopped behind the semi-truck, according to FHP.

The SUV failed to see the stopped traffic, swerved to the left, and lost control, FHP said.

The SUV traveled back toward the center lane where the front of it hit the semi-truck.

An 8-year-old, who was in the SUV, died and two others, in that same vehicle, are seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper’s vehicle was hit on scene of the crash, as seen in FDOT cam video.

News4JAX is working to find out if the trooper was injured.