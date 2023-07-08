JSO searching for missing woman on Jacksonville’s Southside

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in the Southside area.

Rosemene Decius, 46, was last seen driving a 2018 blue BMW X3, with the Florida license plate reading ‘62B IBY.’

She was reported missing by her family.

The report did not mention how long Decius has been missing.

JSO says it’s concerned for Decius’ safety because the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and the amount of time she’s been missing are suspicious.

The clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Decius is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair in braids.

Anyone with information or has seen Decius is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.