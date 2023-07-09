Officer-involved shooting on Boney Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff T.K Waters held a news conference to discuss an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a home on Boney Road Saturday evening. The man who lives in the house said, human trafficking was happening and people were digging under the home and trying to break-in. Police responded to those calls and determined the man was having a mental episode and those claims were not true.

Later Sunday morning the homeowner called to say the man was trying to set fire to the home. When officers arrived again the man was on the porch with a knife. Officers ordered him to drop the knife. The man then proceeded to pick up an airsoft gun and fire a shot at officers.

JSO released photos of the weapons one man had during an OIS. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Police returned fire hitting the man 3 times in the leg. He was transported to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

Because the man was having mental health issues News4Jax is not naming him at this time.