Health Alert: What is actually in energy drinks?

What exactly is in those energy drinks you buy? Some may seem to be mostly infused with juice, but they are actually cauldrons of caffeine.

The FDA is now intervening because these drinks may be putting people at risk of serious health effects.

Some lawmakers are asking the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the beverage brand “Prime.” You’ve likely seen the colorful energy drinks in grocery stores. The red, white and blue packaging was prominently placed during the Fourth of July weekend.

The Prime drinks are now facing scrutiny over high levels of caffeine, and the impact it could have on children with heat conditions.

The brand was founded by YouTube Stars Logan Paul and KSI, and it has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers. The drink is also advertised as zero sugar and vegan.

Each can of Prime contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, which is the same as roughly six cans of Coke or two Red Bulls.

Rockstar and Monster have 160 milligrams per can, while Celsius, C4, and Ghost are comparable to Prime with 200. Bang and Reign have even more caffeine with 300 milligrams.

A Starbucks single-shot espresso has just 33 milligrams of caffeine, while a cup of brewed coffee has 102 milligrams.

Prime also sells a separate sports drink, known as “Prime Hydration,” which contains no caffeine at all.

The high caffeine content in Prime has prompted bans from some schools in the UK and Australia.

Pediatricians warn of possible health impacts on young children such as heart problems, anxiety and digestive issues.

Prime has not commented on the concerns or the call for an investigation.