JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on 103rd Street in Jacksonville suffered damage Sunday after heavy storms rolled through Jacksonville.

A large section of the roof was ripped from the building around 2 p.m.

Churgoers told News4JAX that an hour before the storm blew through people were gathered there for an ice cream social.

Thankfully no one was hurt.