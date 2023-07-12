Duval County School Board to discuss next steps in superintendent search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County school district is inching closer to hiring a new superintendent to replace Dr. Diana Greene, who recently retired early amid turmoil in the district.

School Board members are meeting Wednesday to discuss the next steps in hiring a new superintendent.

There’s still a lot for the group to consider, and they’re expected to hear from consultants hired to oversee the process.

The meeting agenda says they will look at characteristics, a timeline, and qualifications for the ongoing superintendent search. Community engagement is also planned.

One group -- the Jacksonville chapter of the NAACP -- has already expressed interest in becoming more involved in the process.

The chapter’s president sent a strongly worded letter recently to the school board suggesting former Clay County superintendent Addison Davis was already the school board’s pick and continuing the search would be a waste.

Davis recently resigned from his post as Hillsborough County’s superintendent in Tampa and announced plans to move back to Northeast Florida.

Isaiah Rumlin, president of the Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP, said Davis’ comments in a recent newspaper article suggesting he was interested in the job raised red flags.

“He’s coming back to Jacksonville, but we want to make sure that the process is fair, and that the community is totally engaged,” Rumlin said.

In response, School Board Chair Dr. Kelly Coker told New4JAX no one has been selected to replace Greene, adding in a statement:

“...I think this school board’s history of engaging the public in critical decisions is well established, and that is fully our intent with this national search.”

Davis’ resignation as the Hillsborough County schools superintendent officially goes into effect Friday.