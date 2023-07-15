ShotSpotter alerts police of deadly shooting on Golfair Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot multiple times Saturday afternoon after the ShotSpotter system alerted police, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said it received numerous 911 calls and the ShotSpotter, which is a gunshot detection system that’s used in various locations throughout the city, was activated on Golfair Boulevard near A Phillip Randolph High School.

Witnesses told police they saw a white or light-colored sedan leaving the area after the gunshots were heard.

No suspect information is available.

Police said it canvassing the area as the investigation continues.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed yet.