JSO searching for man accused in brutal stabbing attack in Murray Hill area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office — alongside the U.S. Marshals Service — is seeking the location of a man wanted for allegedly brutally attacking and stabbing a man while he was eating lunch near a park on College Street in the Murray Hill area.
Raymond Rice Jr., 31, has an active warrant for attempted murder, armed carjacking, and armed burglary.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.
On June 10th, a horrifying incident unfolded as the victim was peacefully taking a lunch break near a park on College Street. Without any provocation, the suspect brazenly approached the victim and launched a violent attack, stabbing him in the neck before carjacking him and… pic.twitter.com/FUtK4LaD7Z— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 14, 2023