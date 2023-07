Investigators are searching a pond in the Paxon area after a witness said they saw a car go into the water.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators on Thursday were seen searching a pond in the Paxon area after a witness said they saw a car go into the water.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded at West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.

Tire tracks were visible leading into the pond. It is unknown if anyone was still in the car.

News4JAX is working to learn more details and will update this article when more becomes available.