State Board of Education approves rule changes on pronouns, teaching African American history, TikTok

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Board of Education met Wednesday to decide on several issues affecting Florida students and teachers.

Under one new rule change, teachers and staff members cannot tell students their personal pronouns if “such preferred personal title or pronouns do not correspond to his or her sex (at birth).” School employees are also barred from asking students their preferred pronouns.

Another controversial decision by the board is to change the curriculum for African American history in K-12 schools. Dozens of people spoke out against it, with some telling the board they found the proposed changes offensive and incomplete. The curriculum does not include teachings about the Civil Rights movement or Jim Crow until students get to high school.

Commenters also took offense to a proposed line in the curriculum that reads, “Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Critics said this would teach students how people benefitted from being enslaved.

“I beg you to not add to the sin of omission that has existed in this state since its inception by adding it to the sin of commission,” Rev. James Golden said to the State Board of Education during public comment. “The ignorance of racism is found in the context of white supremacy. The arrogance of racism is found in the context of white superiority. You’ve heard more voices here today in opposition to what you know that you’ve probably already decided you’re going to do.”

Despite the criticisms, the board passed the new curriculum changes for the teaching of African American history.

The board also approved a rule change banning of TikTok on school devices as well as personal devices connected to school WiFi.