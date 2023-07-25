FluVaxJax: Time to register for your flu vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Medical Society is gearing up to give out flu shots on the First Coast. The campaign called #FluVaxJax will soon get underway, and right now, the DCMS Foundation is asking people to pre-register to get their vaccine.
The pre-registration will get you a no-cost flu vaccine voucher if you don’t have insurance. Most insurance plans will cover the cost of your flu shot.
The 4th year of #FluVaxJax is coming soon and we need your help spreading the word! As part of the campaign, no-cost flu vaccine vouchers will be available to anyone on the First Coast without insurance. Visit https://t.co/aUtwWRcSJb & select "Get a Vaccine" to pre-register. pic.twitter.com/lODEbBxvNX— Duval County Medical Society (@dcmsonline) July 24, 2023