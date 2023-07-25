87º
#FluVaxJax: Time to register for your flu vaccine

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

FluVaxJax community vaccinations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Medical Society is gearing up to give out flu shots on the First Coast. The campaign called #FluVaxJax will soon get underway, and right now, the DCMS Foundation is asking people to pre-register to get their vaccine.

The pre-registration will get you a no-cost flu vaccine voucher if you don’t have insurance. Most insurance plans will cover the cost of your flu shot.

