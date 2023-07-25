Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts confirms it will build a complex in Jacksonville with Shad Khan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts made an official announcement Tuesday that it is partnering with Shad Khan through Iguana Investments to build a new hotel and private residences in downtown Jacksonville.

The property will be a center point of the Jacksonville Shipyards development. Built on the banks of the St. Johns River, the Four Seasons will be located next to the Sports Complex and the proposed Stadium of the Future, the renovated EverBank Stadium that is the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jacksonville will offer 170 luxury rooms and suites, 26 private residences, four dining and lounge locations, including a signature rooftop restaurant and bar. The property will also feature a world-class spa, outdoor pools with cabana service, a gym, expansive meeting space and activities for kids.

Renderings of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences in Downtown Jacksonville (Four Seasons)

“Four Seasons is incredibly proud to bring our renowned service and hospitality offering to one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States,” says Bart Carnahan, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “As Jacksonville continues to enhance its offerings for people to live, work and play, we look forward to working with Mr. Khan to expand our presence in Florida and extend our long-time partnership together, contributing to the city’s bright future and achieving our shared vision of building communities and creating exceptional luxury experiences.”

The property will be the second Four Seasons property for Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League. In September 2016, Khan purchased full ownership of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, regarded as the flagship property for the Toronto-based Four Seasons brand and universally heralded as one of the premier destinations in the luxury hotel segment anywhere in the world. The property, located in the fashionable Yorkville neighborhood, is managed by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

