Fatal crash involving bicyclist marks 100th traffic homicide this year

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist is dead following a crash Wednesday morning on Emerson Street around 9 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.

Officials said a sedan was heading eastbound on Emerson Street when a bicyclist — an elderly white male — left the sidewalk northbound into the road, JSO said. The sedan hit the bicyclist and the bicyclist was thrown onto the pavement, officials said.

The bicyclist was taken to hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. There are no indicators of impairment.

The deadly crash marks the 100th traffic homicide in Duval County of 2023.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

