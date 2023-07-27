FHP: Man dies after crash involving semi-truck on I-95 in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Wednesday night in a crash with a semi-truck on I-95 Northbound, near mile marker 282, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP report said the 43-year-old man from Palm Coast was traveling northbound around 10:25 p.m. on I-95 in the right lane when it failed to stop and crashed into the back of a semi, which stopped in the same lane due to traffic.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

There was no word on the condition of the passengers in the semi.