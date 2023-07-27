Local state representative holds news conference to address her position on African American Task Force amid controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kimberly Daniels, a Democrat and member of the Florida House of Representatives from Jacksonville, is set to hold a news conference Thursday at noon to address her role on the African American Task Force.

“I have received communications from various media and other outlets about my position on the African American Task Force and my thoughts on the African American History Standards,” Daniels said in a news release.

The issue has become a controversial topic in recent days after the revelation that Florida’s teachers are now required to instruct middle-school students that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

On Wednesday, a Duval County history teacher told News4JAX he resigned from his job over this new curriculum.

“It’s just too much pressure now for a teacher to teach in this environment that they are created,” Pastor R.L. Gundy said.