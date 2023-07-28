FHP: 9-year-old girl dies in overnight crash on I-95 near Airport Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old girl was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on I-95 southbound near Airport Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP report said a 25-year-old man from Jacksonville was traveling southbound around 12 a.m. Friday in an active construction zone on I-95 when his car failed to slow or stop and crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

The driver suffered critical injuries, and a 9-year-old girl that was riding with that man died at the scene, FHP said.

The report said it’s unknown if either of them were wearing a seat belt.

The 38-year-old man driving the semi was not injured.

The interstate from Pecan Park Road to Airport Drive was closed for more than four hours while troopers investigated. It has since reopened.