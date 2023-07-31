Former DCPS custodian accused of multiple child sex crimes takes plea deal; sentenced to 4+ years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just as jury selection for a long-time Duval County Public School custodian facing multiple sexual battery charges was about to begin Monday morning, Wayne Williams pleaded guilty to a single charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.
The 62-year-old was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022, and charged with seven counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of showing obscene materials to a minor and kidnapping.
The remaining 10 charges were dropped upon his plea.
Williams was sentenced to 51 months (4.25 years) in prison followed by 10 years probation as a sexual offender.
According to his arrest report, Williams was accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 12 for years. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the case did not involve a student, but investigators believed there could be others who had suffered abuse.
The family of the girl, who is now in her teens, was in agreement on the plea arrangement.
Records show Williams was a custodian at 10 schools in Duval County.
DCPS said internal investigations on Williams have been conducted three times prior to his arrest:
- 2015 – Investigated for inappropriate comments of a sexual nature about students in a conversation with an employee. DCPS found those claims unsubstantiated.
- 2018 – Investigated for non-sexual inappropriate comments with students and given a verbal warning.
- 2021 – Investigated for an allegation of asking a student for nude photos. This was referred to the Department of Children and Families and JSO. A district investigation concluded the allegations were unsubstantiated.