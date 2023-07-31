‘Hardest thing I’ve ever been through’: Wrestling legend Arn Anderson speaks out following death of eldest son

Martin Anthony Lunde, better known by the ring name Arn Anderson, is an American professional wrestling legend with AEW. He spoke recently about the death of his eldest son.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson is speaking about the tragic death of his son 37-year-old Barrett.

Anderson, whose real name is Marty Lunde, spoke on the “Going Ringside” podcast for an episode that will be released in the coming weeks.

“It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever went through,” Anderson told host Scott Johnson. “Mornings now are still bad. Evenings when everybody’s went to bed and I’m kind of down on the couch winding down, I still hear a familiar cough. It’s Barrett.”

Anderson currently works for Jacksonville-based All Elite Wrestling (AEW) both backstage and in front of the camera.

“The outpouring of comments and kindness that came from the wrestling community and the fans in general. But guys in the business that apparently I’ve made some impact on. In just a friendly way,” said Anderson. “And it helps to know people care about you but then I started going back to work other than just to put it. I was running into people walking down the hall who were trying not to make eye contact with me. Because they didn’t know what to say. What do you say to somebody who’s lost a son, 37 years old?”

Anderson said he’s received support from other people in the wrestling industry who have gone through similar circumstances. Two other well-known wrestlers, Ric Flair and Kevin Nash, both lost sons in recent years.

“It’s hard to find the words. You want to say something, and I’ve been in the situation. Other shoe on the foot. To say something that’ll make them feel better. There’s nothing. Nobody has the words,” Anderson said.

“It’s still very raw for my family and it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” said Anderson.