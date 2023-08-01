90º
A Kingsland police officer said someone was sending him threatening text messages. Police say he sent them to himself

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Kingsland Police Department officer who claimed he was receiving harassing text messages from an unknown person was arrested Tuesday after police said they found that he was actually sending the text messages to himself.

Last month, Officer Wesley Waldrop went to the command staff of the Kingsland Police Department and said he had been receiving harassing and threatening text messages.

Police said they did a “very in-depth investigation” and found the messages were criminal.

But during the investigation, police said they found no suspects and eventually determined that Waldrop had created the text messages and sent them to himself using a cellphone application.

He is now charged with false reporting of a crime, a misdemeanor, and violation of oath of office, a felony, police said.

Waldrop was released to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the bonding process.

