Chomp on this! Florida Highway Patrol has ‘America’s best-looking cruiser’

A gator just helped Florida snag a big win!

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) on Monday announced the winner of its 2023 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Competition — the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)!

FHP earned the top spot with more than 181,000 votes during the national competition. In second place was California Highway Patrol, followed by Nevada Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police in fourth, and Kentucky State Police in fifth.

“I am incredibly proud that the Florida Highway Patrol won first place in this year’s competition,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “I know that the effort displayed by those pushing us toward this victory came from a deep love and respect for the patrol and its history as Florida’s finest.”

The 2024 AAST calendar will feature FHP on its cover and will be available on its website. Click here to read more.