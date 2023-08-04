While we experience one of the hottest summers by far, some people say their JEA bills are dropping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With summer temperatures in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits, this summer has been one of the hottest on record. It would make sense for electric bills to rise along with the temperatures, but some consumers News4JAX spoke with say their bills have actually gone down.

According to JEA, at this time last year, utility bills were higher due to higher fuel costs. Currently, JEA customers are seeing a decrease in the fuel charge portion of their bills.

Fuel rates in 2023 have gone down like this:

January $59.73

February $71.68

June $39.87

One person told News4JAX off camera that their bill has gone down. According to JEA, a home’s air conditioning and heating system makes up 40%-60% of a customer’s utility bill. When we asked customers where they set their home temperature, we got a range of answers -- from 77 degrees to 73 degrees.

Another thing JEA has done to help with costs, it has eliminated credit and debit fees and giving customers their security deposits back after one year of good payment history.

If you need assistance you can call JEA for a payment plan or call 211 for city resources that can also help you.

JEA has a lot of advice on how to save energy and money in the summer, for example:

Air Conditioning

Air conditioning and heating systems consume about 40 – 60% of all the electricity customers use.

Set your thermostat at 78° in summer, higher when you leave the house.

Change your heating and cooling system air filter every month. A dirty air filter makes your system work harder, which uses more energy.

Run ceiling or table fans instead of lowering the air conditioning thermostat. Fans can help make you feel 2 to 3 degrees cooler. When leaving the room, turning the fan off also reduces electricity use.

Shade windows that receive direct sun light to help keep rooms cooler.

Small Changes that Make a Big Impact

Avoid going in and out of the home repeatedly to keep cool air in and hot air out.

Use the washer with full loads using cold water.

Try grilling outside, using the microwave or cooking with a CrockPot or the InstantPot instead of the stove or oven. Small appliances typically use less energy and keep the kitchen cool.

Assessments

JEA provides free in-home assessments to help customers conserve energy and reduce water use; Thus reducing their JEA bills. Energy auditors conduct walk-through inspections of homes to determine whether behavioral changes and/or new equipment can help reduce energy costs.

To schedule a free energy assessment, customers can call 904-665-6000.