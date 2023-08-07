Police believe deadly shootings on Lane Avenue on same day are linked; 2 charged with murder

A 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are each facing second-degree murder charges after Jacksonville police said the man killed someone July 20 in a double shooting on Lane Avenue South and the teen retaliated later that day, shooting and killing someone else on the same street.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Prince M. Stubbs was responsible for the double shooting, which was reported around 1:50 a.m. on Lane Avenue South in the Hyde Park area of Jacksonville’s Westside.

First responders found two men with several gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the other was hospitalized with critical injuries.

While investigators were still at that scene on Lane Avenue South around 8 p.m. that day, they were alerted to gunshots in the front parking lot of a business in the next block.

First responders found a man at that scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition and later died, police said.

JSO said 17-year-old Tyler T. Boose was identified as the shooter in the second shooting, which detectives believe was retaliation for the double shooting earlier that day.

NOTE: News4JAX typically does not name juveniles but we are doing so in this instance because of the nature of the charge.